Is Manchester United losing hope of signing Harry Kane?

Manchester United’s pursuit of Harry Kane has hit a major roadblock, as the club is “increasingly resigned” to missing out on the striker this summer, according to The Times. Kane is out of contract in 12 months, but Tottenham have given Manchester United “no encouragement” over any hopes of a transfer, reports Sky Sports.

The Times paper claims that Kane would favor a move to Old Trafford over a foreign transfer, but such a lack of progress has left Manchester United actively looking at other foreign targets, including Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, instead.

Manchester United’s interest in Kane is long-standing, with manager Erik ten Hag a firm admirer of the Tottenham and England forward, as reported by The Athletic. However, the Premier League giants are reluctant to be drawn into a protracted summer transfer pursuit of the sorted afterward for the striker, given the pitfalls of pursuing a top transfer target for too long.

Manchester United are desperate to recruit a world-class striker and have long eyed a move for Kane, who became Tottenham and England’s record scorer earlier this season. The 29-year-old’s goalscoring record, coupled with his passing and match-reading abilities, would make him a good fit for Ten Hag’s preferred tactical systems.

Despite The Red Devils’ interest in the Spurs talisman, the club is “losing hope” of signing him, according to reports in The Sun, although the Manchester Evening News is claiming that United are the frontrunners to sign the England captain.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Harry Kane, with media reports suggesting that the Spanish giants are preparing to join Manchester United in his pursuit.