Manchester United sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich’s Marcel Sabitzer on a loan, following the recent injury of Christian Eriksen. The need for a midfielder at Old Trafford has increased after Eriksen was ruled out until at least April with an ankle injury.

Why The Sabitzer Deal?

Talks between Manchester United and Bayern Munich esculated on Tuesday and went deep into the night, as Sabitzer was thought to be open to the move on Transfer Deadline Day. Although the window is now closed, the deal was able to go through and Sky Sports and the club confirmed that all the neccessary documents were submitted in time to get the deal over the line.

The deal for Sabitzer will be a loan move until the end of the season. He spent more than four hours at the training ground where he signed his personal contract, which reported included a buy clause included.

The midfielder still has two-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Marcel Sabitzer Interview After Man United Move

He said on the club’s website: “Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.

“I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”

The Red Devils were offered several options on Deadline Day, including Isco, Saul Niguez, Houssem Aouar, and Yannick Carrasco, accoridng to Sky Sports, but the Premier League side ultimately decided to pursue Sabitzer as the works went on throughout the night.

It was understood that fellow Premier League side Chelsea were also interested in Sabitzer, but the Blues opted to use their entire resources on a move for Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez, who is all set to join the London club.

The Loss of Christian Eriksen

The injury of Christian Eriksen is a significant blow to Manchester United’s hopes for the rest of the season. The Danish player, who has played 31 of United’s 32 matches this season, scoring two goals and providing nine assists, is likely to be out until late April or early May.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag stated that while the team has good players in the midfield, Eriksen’s unique characteristics and impact in the final third will be difficult to replace.

Upcoming Match

Manchester United will return to action on Wednesday evening as they face Nottingham Forest in the second leg of the League Cup semi-final. The Red Devils lead the tie 3-0 and will be looking to secure their place in the final against Newcastle United.