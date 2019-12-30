Manchester United Target Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes In January: Reports

MANCHESTER, Sporting Alert – English Premier League giants Manchester United are said to be interesting in Gedson Fernandes is hoping to sign the Benfica midfielder in January.

Sky Sports reports that representatives for Fernandes are in England for transfer talks for the Portugal international and it is believed the player could join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side in the coming weeks.

Manchester United are in need of new faces to bolster their midfield in their push for a Champions League spot at the end of the season and it is understood that Fernandes is one of several highlighted targets for the club in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been inactive for Benfica in the past seven games with reports suggesting that he might have fallen out of favour with manager Bruno Lage.

Solskjaer’s target is to reinforce his squad with young vibrant players and recently stated that Manchester United will only make moves for the right available players that fit the long-term plans of the club.

You would think Fernandes fits that criteria.

Sky Sports reports that the player’s representatives are in the UK trying to secure a loan deal for the player with an option to buy in the summer.

It is understood that Fernandes has been valued at around £34m, but has a release clause of £102m.

Manchester United are currently sitting fifth in the English Premier League table standings, four points behind Chelsea in the Top 4 race.

Gedson Fernandes Transfer News

Who is Gedson Fernandes? Gedson Fernandes is a Portugal midfield international who plays for Benfica What is Manchester United Latest Transfer News? Manchester United are currently looking to sign Gedson Fernandes from Portugal club Benfica. The 20-year-old plays midfield. Where was Gedson Fernandes born? Gedson Fernandes was born in Sao Tome and Principe on January 9, 1999