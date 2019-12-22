Manchester United v Watford: Watch Live Stream, Follow Livescores and Updates

WATFORD, Sporting Alert – Paul Pogba starts on the bench for Manchester United in today’s clash with Watford at Vicarage Road. Young striker Mason Greenwood also starts on the bench for the Red Devils.

Game time for this English Premier League encounter is slated for 9:00 am ET, with NBCSports providing live television broadcast. NBCSports.com will have live streaming coverage, while viewers game also watch the game via the NBCSports App.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named an unchanged starting team from the side that faced Everton in the Premier League outing, which ended 1-1.

Solskjaer rotated his squad for Wednesday night’s victory over Colchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, but the Norwegian has decided to recall his regulars.

After being out because of an injury since the Arsenal match at the end of September, French midfielder Pogba makes a return to the matchday squad and he will start on the bench.

Greenwood, who has been in good scoring form recently, returns to the bench after starting against Colchester United, while Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Sergio Romero and Ashley Young are also named to the bench.

Harry Maguire captains Manchester United, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, David De Gea in goal, Fred, Scott McTominay, Daniel James and Anthony Martial and all starting as well.

Meanwhile, Watford manager Nigel Pearson has decided to stick with the same starting line-up that went down 2-0 at Liverpool in the last English Premier League game.

This means that striker Troy Deeley will continue as a lone man in the attack for the Hornets.

Jamaican international Adrian Mariappa and former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster are among the starters today for Watford.

Watford team to play Manchester United: Foster, Cathcart, Mariappa, Femenia, Kabasele, Hughes, Capoue, Doucoure, Sarr, Deulofeu, Deeney

Manchester United team to play Watford: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Lingard, James, Rashford, Martial