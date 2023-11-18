College Basketball News

Marcus Tsohonis scores 35 as Long Beach State upsets Michigan

- by FLM Direct-Baller - Leave a Comment
marcus-tsohonis-scores-35-as-long-beach-state-upsets-michigan

Marcus Tsohonis scored a game-high 35 points on 12-for-19 shooting, and visiting Long Beach State held on for a 94-86 win to upset Michigan on Friday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Aboubacar Traore contributed 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting for Long Beach State (2-2). Lassina Traore and Messiah Thompson finished with 12 points apiece.

Olivier Nkamhoua scored 22 points to lead Michigan (3-1). Dug McDaniel scored 20 points and made 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

Long Beach State outscored Michigan 46-36 in the second half.

The final three minutes included several lead changes.

A layup by Jadon Jones gave Long Beach State an 81-80 lead with 2:55 to go.

Michigan responded with a layup by Nkamhoua to regain an 82-81 advantage with 2:39 left.

Then came back-to-back baskets for Long Beach State, which carved out an 85-82 lead with 1:33 remaining. Traore had a dunk and Thompson had a layup to put the Beach up by three.

Tsohonis added a jump shot to increase the lead to 87-82 with 52 seconds left.

A 3-pointer by McDaniel shaved Michigan’s deficit to 87-85 with 28 seconds remaining.

From there, Long Beach State finished the game on a 7-1 run.

Both teams traded leads early on in a back-and-forth second half.

Tsohonis made a layup to give Long Beach State a 69-64 lead — its largest advantage of the game at that point — with 12:30 to play.

The Wolverines stayed close and regained a 77-75 lead with 5:04 remaining. Nkamhoua had a dunk to tilt the scales back toward Michigan.

Michigan held on to a 50-48 lead after a fast-paced first half.

The Wolverines surged to an 11-3 lead to open the game. Nimari Burnett punctuated the run with a dunk.

Michigan kept up its pressure and increased its lead to 23-7 with 13:16 to go in the first half. McDaniel hit a 3-pointer to make it a 16-point game.

Long Beach fought back to pull within two points at the half. Tsohonis made a jump shot with 25 seconds left to finish the first-half scoring.

–Field Level Media

Related Posts

auburn-roars-past-st.-bonaventure-to-win-legends-classic

Auburn roars past St. Bonaventure to win Legends Classic

wake-forest-slides-past-towson-in-charleston-classic

Wake Forest slides past Towson in Charleston Classic

penn-state-turns-morehead-state-over-in-23-point-win

Penn State turns Morehead State over in 23-point win

About FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

View all posts by FLM Direct-Baller →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.