deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

Mark Mitchell helps No. 14 Duke knock off Notre Dame

FLM Direct-Baller

06/01/2024

mark-mitchell-helps-no.-14-duke-knock-off-notre-dame

Sophomore Mark Mitchell had 23 points and 14 rebounds to record his first career double-double, helping No. 14 Duke to a 67-59 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind.

Jeremy Roach's 18 points and Jared McCain's 11 aided Duke (11-3, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) on a night where the team's overall shooting wasn't up to par. The Blue Devils shot just 35.6 percent from the field, but they still won their sixth straight.

Mitchell, however, made 8 of 12 shots.

Markus Burton finished with 18 points and Braeden Shrewsberry added 12 to lead Notre Dame (6-9, 1-3), which was hurt by 8-of-16 shooting on free throws. Kebba Njie supplied nine points and 10 boards.

Duke center Kyle Filipowski missed his first seven field-goal attempts, but he drilled a 3-pointer with 9:59 left in the game for a 49-41 lead. He finished 2-for-12 from the floor with seven points and a team-high four assists.

In the second half, the Blue Devils had a stretch of over 10 minutes where they only made four field goals, all of which were 3-pointers. Duke's lack of scoring during that time allowed the Irish to stay within striking distance.

After Notre Dame's Tae Davis drove for a basket that closed the gap to 57-55 with 2:44 remaining in the second half, Filipowski dunked but missed an ensuing free throw. Mitchell's next basket put Duke up 61-55 going into the final minute.

Roach went 6-for-6 on free throws in the final 29 seconds to help seal the outcome.

Duke ended the first half with a flourish and then scored the first five points after halftime.

Notre Dame, wrapping up a six-game homestand that recently included a rout of Virginia and Wednesday night's two-point loss to North Carolina State, was hurt by 14 turnovers and 5-for-19 shooting on 3-pointers.

Duke used a 14-3 run across the final 6:45 of the first half to grab a 29-27 edge at the break. Roach had five points during the surge, while Mitchell had four.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Mark Mitchell helps No. 14 Duke knock off Notre Dame puedes visitar la categoría College Basketball News.

FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

You May Also Like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Go up