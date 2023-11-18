mark-mitchell,-no.-9-duke-clobber-bucknell

Mark Mitchell scored a career-high 20 points as No. 9 Duke beat visiting Bucknell 90-60 in Durham, North Carolina, on Friday night.

Mitchell was one of four Blue Devils to score in double figures, and he also had six rebounds for Duke (3-1). Freshman guard Jared McCain notched his first double-double with 17 points and 10 boards, Tyrese Proctor had 13 points, Kyle Filipowski added 10 for Duke (3-1).

Jack Forrest led the Bison (1-4) with 17 points, while Ruot Bijiek chipped in 11.

Bucknell kept things close in the first half, coming the Blue Devils’ 10-point lead to two with just under 11 minutes left in the half after the second of consecutive 3-pointers from Forrest. But Duke closed the half by outscoring the Bison 23-10, including an 11-0 run to end the frame.

Duke went on that run without Filipowski on the floor. The preseason All-American exited the game with about six minutes left with an apparent right ankle injury. Filipowski went down while posting up on an offensive possession and was helped to the locker room. The former ACC Tournament MVP returned to the floor in the second half, though, and wound up played 17 minutes.

Duke’s second-year head coach, Jon Scheyer picked up his first technical foul about midway through the first half. He was rung up by referee Brent Hampton.

Duke dominated inside, winning the rebounding battle 46-27 and outscoring Bucknell in the paint 34-20. The Blue Devils also had 23 assists to just seven turnovers, and went on to lead by as much as 34 points.

The Blue Devils knocked down 13 3-pointers, their most in a single game since a Feb. 18 win over Syracuse. They shot 49.2 percent from the floor, including 38.2 percent (13 of 34) from long range.

Bucknell finished at 37 percent from the floor, and 31 percent (9 of 29) on 3-pointers.

–Field Level Media