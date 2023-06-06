marquette-extends-coach-shaka-smart-through-2029-30-season

Marquette rewarded coach Shaka Smart with a contract extension that takes him through the 2029-30 season on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In the second season of his original six-year contract, Smart guided the Golden Eagles to the Big East regular-season and tournament title. The team has gone 48-20 (28-11 Big East) under Smart and made the NCAA Tournament both years.

“My family and I are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be part of the Marquette community, where relationships, growth and victory truly matter,” Smart said in a news release. “I am grateful for (university president Michael) Lovell and (athletic director) Bill Scholl’s continued belief in our program — and for the ways they support us on a daily basis. Most importantly, I feel extremely fortunate to be around our players and staff every day — we have a special group at Marquette.”

Smart, 46, left Texas to take the same job at Marquette in 2021. In 14 seasons at VCU (2009-15), Texas (2015-21) and Marquette, he has a 320-162 record. He is best known for taking VCU on a Cinderella run to the Final Four in his second season.

–Field Level Media