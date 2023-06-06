Expand To Show Full Article
Marquette extends coach Shaka Smart through 2029-30 season | SportingAlert.com
Wordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlaroyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsasancaktepe antika eşya alanlarizmir escortantika alanlarAccident LawyerDental Implantiqoselektronik sigaraWordpress themeseotakipçi satın alpassport psdbalkon köşe takımılastik patlatannulled themenakliyatantika alanlaroyuncakizmir saç ekimiistanbul evden eve nakliyatimplantbebekantika eşya alanlarantika alanlargümüş alanlarantalya haberpgcdpmsa
Skip to content

Marquette extends coach Shaka Smart through 2029-30 season

marquette-extends-coach-shaka-smart-through-2029-30-season

Marquette rewarded coach Shaka Smart with a contract extension that takes him through the 2029-30 season on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In the second season of his original six-year contract, Smart guided the Golden Eagles to the Big East regular-season and tournament title. The team has gone 48-20 (28-11 Big East) under Smart and made the NCAA Tournament both years.

“My family and I are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be part of the Marquette community, where relationships, growth and victory truly matter,” Smart said in a news release. “I am grateful for (university president Michael) Lovell and (athletic director) Bill Scholl’s continued belief in our program — and for the ways they support us on a daily basis. Most importantly, I feel extremely fortunate to be around our players and staff every day — we have a special group at Marquette.”

Smart, 46, left Texas to take the same job at Marquette in 2021. In 14 seasons at VCU (2009-15), Texas (2015-21) and Marquette, he has a 320-162 record. He is best known for taking VCU on a Cinderella run to the Final Four in his second season.

–Field Level Media

Tags:
alanya escortHacklinksinop escortankara escortizmir escortporno izleetimesgut escortbalıkesir escortAksaray EscortBasaksehir escortKonya Escortizmir escortGaziantep escortkartal escortpornoescortsistanbul escorthttps://escortcity.net/Ankara çilingirbodrum escortonwin girişHacklink satın alçankaya escortAyvalık Escortkütahya escortgümüşhane escortAksaray escortaydın escortkayseri escortçankaya escortkızılay escortkeçiören escorteryaman escortKiralık Bahis SiteleriKiralık Bahis SitesiKiralık Bahis SayfasıAviator oynabig bass bonanza demodiyarbet girişgates of olympus oynasugar rush oynaSweet bonanza demowild west gold demo oynaCasinoslotBahisnowbig bass bonanza oynabodrum escortbodrum escortçeşme escortalanya escortHacklinksinop escortankara escortizmir escortporno izleetimesgut escortbalıkesir escortAksaray EscortBasaksehir escortKonya Escortizmir escortGaziantep escortkartal escortpornoescortsistanbul escorthttps://escortcity.net/Ankara çilingirbodrum escortonwin girişHacklink satın alçankaya escortAyvalık Escortkütahya escortgümüşhane escortAksaray escortaydın escortkayseri escortçankaya escortkızılay escortkeçiören escorteryaman escortKiralık Bahis SiteleriKiralık Bahis SitesiKiralık Bahis Sayfası