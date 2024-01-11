marquette-g-sean-jones-(acl)-out-for-season

Marquette guard Sean Jones will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury in his right knee, the program announced Thursday.

Jones suffered the injury in Wednesday night's 69-62 loss to Butler. The program said surgery is planned for the coming week.

Jones, a sophomore, came off the bench in all 16 games this season and averaged 16.2 minutes per game. He was seventh on the team in scoring (5.8 points per game) and fourth on the team in assists (2.0).

In 49 career games for the Golden Eagles, Jones has averaged 4.3 points and 1.4 assists per contest.

The No. 11 Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3 Big East) are on a two-game losing streak and will not play again until a Monday matinee contest against visiting Villanova.

--Field Level Media

