Marta scores brace, Brazil thrashed China 5-0 at Tokyo Olympic Games

TOKYO – Gold medal Brazil hammered China 5-0 and superstar playmaker Marta became the first woman footballer to score in five consecutive Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday. With her brace on Wednesday, the talented attacker now has 12 Olympic Games goals.
Marta, who has won several accolades for her career accomplishments, scored twice in the victory as the Tokyo Olympics women’s soccer group stage games got underway at the Miyagi Stadium in Rifu. The experienced 35-year-old got on the scoresheet in the ninth minute when she netted the opener after she arrived late in the box and pounced on a rebound.
Brazil then took control of the Group F encounter when Debinha made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.
Marta made it 3-0 when she added her second goal of the game with a low shot from a tight angle in the 74th minute. The South Americans wrapped up the victory when forward Andressa converted an 82nd minute penalty and Beatriz scored in the 89th minute to seal the three points and leave China reeling.
During Wednesday’s game 43-year-old Brazilian Formiga wrote her name into the record books as the first women’s football player to take part in seven Olympic Games.
Marta, who is widely regarded as the greatest women’s footballer of all time, has captured a record five World Player of the Year honor. She scored her first Olympic goal at the Athens Olympic Games in 2004.
Meanwhile, the United States women’s soccer team suffered a stunning 3-0 defeat to Sweden its group stage opener, snapping a 44-game undefeated streak on Wednesday.
Elsewhere in the earlier kickoff in Group E, Britain picked up a 2-0 win over Chile at the Sapporo Dome with Manchester City forward Ellen White scoring both goals, including the first goal at the Tokyo Games.
