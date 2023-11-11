maryland-aims-to-take-best-shot-against-uab

Maryland is searching for its shooting stroke, among other things, as it enters the consolation game of the Asheville Championship against UAB on Sunday in Asheville, N.C.

The Terrapins (1-1) went just 3-for-16 from 3-point range in their season-opening, 68-53 win over Mount St. Mary’s. They continued to collectively struggle in Friday’s opening Asheville game against Davidson, going 5-for-23 from deep and 20-for-57 (35.1 percent) from the floor overall.

That helped Davidson earn a 64-61 victory and advance to face Clemson in the tournament’s championship game.

Maryland tied the game at 61 with 37 seconds to play when Jahmir Young converted a three-point play. But on Davidson’s last possession, the Terrapins left Bobby Durkin alone in the corner and he made the go-ahead triple with 13 seconds left.

The loss may serve as a wake-up call for Kevin Willard’s Maryland team, which reached the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament last year. Their early schedule also includes a road trip to Villanova after the Asheville tournament.

“There’s not too many benefits of an early-season tournament this early,” Willard said beforehand. “I think the biggest thing is playing two — having the opportunity to play three really good teams, technically.”

Now, instead of Clemson, Maryland has drawn UAB (0-2), a team coming off a 29-10 season that ended with a loss in the NIT championship game. The Blazers, who no longer have star Jordan “Jelly” Walker, were voted fourth in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll.

UAB lost by two in overtime in its season opener against Bradley before a heartbreaking 77-76 setback to Clemson Friday night.

Eric Gaines and Efrem “Butta” Johnson made 3-pointers during the final minute that put UAB ahead each time, but Clemson benefited from a foul call and won the game on two free throws with 3 seconds left.

“Obviously you want to grow and learn, that’s why you play tournaments such as this against quality opponents,” UAB coach Andy Kennedy told reporters. “You’d certainly like to win as you’re doing it, but unfortunately for us we haven’t put ourselves in a position to be one possession better in two straight games. As a result, we are sitting here without a win.”

Gaines leads UAB in scoring thus far at 17.0 ppg. He’s also averaging 3.5 steals.

Julian Reese leads Maryland with 17.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, while Young is posting 15.0 points and 5.5 assists per contest.

–Field Level Media