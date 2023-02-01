maryland-downs-no.-21-indiana-to-continue-home-success

Jahmir Young scored 20 points as Maryland remained perfect at home in the Big Ten and snapped the five-game winning streak of No. 21 Indiana with a 66-55 decision on Tuesday in College Park, Md.

Donta Scott delivered 19 points and Julian Reese added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Terrapins (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) improved to 6-0 at home in the league, with three of the wins coming against ranked teams.

Maryland made just 34 percent of its shots from the floor but played strong defense, holding Indiana to 37.5 percent shooting and forcing 12 turnovers.

Trayce Jackson-Davis battled inside for 18 points and 20 rebounds to pace Indiana (15-7, 6-5). Race Thompson added 11 points for the Hoosiers.

Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers to a 40-33 edge on the boards, but he didn’t get much help.

Three days after making six 3-pointers in a win over Ohio State, Indiana’s Jalen Hood-Schifino missed 13 of 14 shots and committed four turnovers, finishing with three points, five rebounds and four assists.

Indiana trailed by 12 points with nine minutes left but scored seven straight points. After Miller Kopp hit a jumper, Jackson-Davis delivered a put-back slam and muscled for a three-point play to slice Maryland’s advantage to 54-49.

Scott answered for Maryland. After making two free throws, he stole the ball from Jackson-Davis and followed with a put-back of his own miss to give the Terrapins a 58-49 lead.

In the final 2:03, Scott added two more buckets to keep Maryland in command.

Midway through the first half, Indiana had its biggest lead of the night at 22-15 before hitting a dry spell. The Hoosiers shot just 3 of 12 for the rest of the half.

The Terrapins took advantage, scoring 10 consecutive points, with half of them delivered by reserve Ian Martinez. Maryland took a 37-29 lead into the break without committing a turnover in the first 20 minutes.

–Field Level Media