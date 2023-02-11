maryland-needs-late-run-to-defeat-penn-state

Hakim Hart scored 13 of his 23 points in the final eight minutes as Maryland pulled away from Penn State late for a 74-68 victory Saturday in College Park, Md.

Jahmir Young added 18 points and Julian Reese supplied 11 points and five rebounds as Maryland (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) remained undefeated at home in the conference.

Reserve Kanye Clary gave Penn State (14-11, 5-9) a lift with a career-high 17 points as the Nittany Lions lost their fourth in a row. After an 11-3 start, the Nittany Lions have won just three of their past 11 games.

Jalen Pickett had 15 points and five assists and Andrew Funk added 14 points for the Nittany Lions, who committed 13 turnovers despite leading the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio.

It was a tie game midway through the second half at 47-all when Myles Dread (11 points) drained a 3-pointer for Penn State.

But after another Dread field goal, the Nittany Lions missed six straight shots during a dry spell which lasted more than five minutes, allowing Maryland to score nine straight points.

Hart had five of the points in the run and Ian Martinez capped it with a slam-dunk off a feed from Hart to give the Terrapins a 64-52 lead.

Down the stretch, Hart added a 3-point play and a 3-pointer as the Terrapins stretched their advantage.

In the first half, Martinez came off the bench to fuel a fast start by Maryland with two free throws and an alley-oop fast-break dunk as the Terrapins took an 18-6 lead.

But Funk hit two 3-pointers and Seth Lundy (11 points, seven rebounds) and Dread added one apiece as Penn State surged to tie it 26-26.

Pickett scored all of the points for Penn State as it opened the second half with a 7-1 run to take its first lead of the afternoon, 35-32.

Maryland responded with a nine-point run, climaxed by a 3-pointer by Young as the Terrapins took a 41-35 edge. From there, Maryland never trailed.

– Field Level Media