maryland-out-of-top-25-for-first-time-in-13-years

Maryland dropped out of the Associated Press women’s college basketball Top 25 for the first time in 13 years Monday, while South Carolina remained No. 1 and Baylor made the biggest leap — seven spots to No. 14.

Maryland (2-2) had been in the poll for 251 weeks in a row, since the beginning of the 2010-11 season, but the Terrapins fell out after losing 80-48 to UConn on Thursday and edging Syracuse 83-81 on Sunday.

South Carolina (3-0) stayed in the poll’s top spot, earning all 36 first-place votes. UCLA (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 — the highest ranking in program history — followed in the top five by Colorado (4-0), Stanford (4-0) and Iowa (4-1).

UConn (3-1) is No. 6 and is the active leader with 567 consecutive weeks in the AP rankings. The Huskies are followed in the top 10 by LSU (4-1), Southern California (3-0), Virginia Tech (2-1) and a tie between Utah (4-1) and NC State (4-0).

The full Top 25 poll is below:

1. South Carolina (36 FVP)

2. UCLA

3. Colorado

4. Stanford

5. Iowa

6. UConn

7. LSU

8. Southern California

9. Virginia Tech

T-10. Utah

T-10. NC State

12. Texas

13. Florida State

14. Baylor

15. Ohio State

16. Kansas State

17. Notre Dame

18. North Carolina

19. Tennessee

20. Louisville

21. Indiana

22. Oklahoma

23. Washington State

24. Ole Miss

25. Mississippi State

–Field Level Media