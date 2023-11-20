maryland-out-of-top-25-for-first-time-in-13-years

Maryland dropped out of the Associated Press women’s college basketball Top 25 for the first time in 13 years Monday, while South Carolina remained No. 1 and Baylor made the biggest leap — seven spots to No. 14.
Maryland (2-2) had been in the poll for 251 weeks in a row, since the beginning of the 2010-11 season, but the Terrapins fell out after losing 80-48 to UConn on Thursday and edging Syracuse 83-81 on Sunday.
South Carolina (3-0) stayed in the poll’s top spot, earning all 36 first-place votes. UCLA (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 2 — the highest ranking in program history — followed in the top five by Colorado (4-0), Stanford (4-0) and Iowa (4-1).
UConn (3-1) is No. 6 and is the active leader with 567 consecutive weeks in the AP rankings. The Huskies are followed in the top 10 by LSU (4-1), Southern California (3-0), Virginia Tech (2-1) and a tie between Utah (4-1) and NC State (4-0).
The full Top 25 poll is below:
1. South Carolina (36 FVP)
2. UCLA
3. Colorado
4. Stanford
5. Iowa
6. UConn
7. LSU
8. Southern California
9. Virginia Tech
T-10. Utah
T-10. NC State
12. Texas
13. Florida State
14. Baylor
15. Ohio State
16. Kansas State
17. Notre Dame
18. North Carolina
19. Tennessee
20. Louisville
21. Indiana
22. Oklahoma
23. Washington State
24. Ole Miss
25. Mississippi State
–Field Level Media