Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is opting out of the Music City Bowl to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Terrapins coach Mike Locksley announced Tuesday that Tagovailoa, the Big Ten's all-time passing yards leader, will not play against Auburn in Nashville on Dec. 30.

"We certainly thank him and his family for all he's given this program over the last four years," Locksley said. "But like all positions, it's next man up."

Billy Edwards Jr. and Cameron Edge, who combined for 13 passing attempts this season, could share the QB duties for the Terrapins (7-5) against the Tigers (6-6).

Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, began his career at Alabama but transferred to Maryland after the 2019 season.

He leaves with the Terrapins' career records for passing yards (11,256), completions (955), pass attempts (1,424) and touchdown passes (76). He also rushed for 13 scores.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa opts out of bowl game puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.