maryland-updates-contract-of-football-coach-mike-locksley

Maryland is amending the contract of football coach Mike Locksley after an eight-win season, and he reportedly is getting a big raise.

While Maryland announced his contract will have new terms, the school did not reveal the money.

Locksley signed a new contract last spring that paid him $4 million a year. Under the amended deal, he will earn $5.5 million in base salary with a $300,000 increase every year, per Sports Illustrated.

The $4 million salary was tied for the lowest in the Big Ten in 2022. Michigan State’s Mel Tucker earned about $9.5 million in 2022, according to the USA Today database of coaches’ salaries.

His contract expires after the 2027 season but will have a season added to it if the Terrapins can post a seven-win season in 2023.

Maryland finished the 2022 season at 8-5, the winningest season since 2010. The Terrapins beat North Carolina State 16-12 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to conclude the season.

Locksley, 53, enters his fifth season at Maryland with a 21-28 record.

–Field Level Media