matthew-murrell-shuns-nba,-will-return-to-ole-miss

Ole Miss leading scorer Matthew Murrell is withdrawing from the upcoming NBA draft and will return for the 2023-24 season.

Murrell brings his scoring average of 14.4 points per game to play under new head coach Chris Beard.

“After gathering feedback from my workouts and team personnel, I am going to continue to build my game at Ole Miss, so I am in the position I want to be in for the 2024 NBA draft,” Murrell told ESPN on Tuesday. “I know who I am as a player and how that can translate to the NBA.”

The 6-foot-4 Murrell also led the Rebels with 2.6 assists per game. Second-leading scorer Jaemyn Brakefield also is coming back next season.

Murrell is averaging 10.4 points in 89 career games (56 starts) at Ole Miss.

–Field Level Media