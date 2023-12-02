Max Klesmit, Wisconsin hold off No. 3 Marquette

Max Klesmit scored 21 points, all in the first half, and Steven Crowl totaled 16 points as host Wisconsin staved off a rally by third-ranked Marquette for 75-64 victory on Saturday in the annual nonconference matchup of in-state rivals.

Marquette, which trailed by 16 late in the first half, pulled within 52-51 on Sean Jones’ short jumper with 12:26 left in the second half. Wisconsin pushed the lead back to 60-53 on Crowl’s half hook from the lane.

AJ Storr converted a three-point play to put the Badgers up 65-55 with 5:37 left. Marquette got within 67-62, but the Golden Eagles made just one of their final eight shots.

Storr finished with 13 points and Tyler Wahl added 10 for Wisconsin (6-2), which won its fifth straight despite going 0-for-7 from 3-point range in the second half. Crowl also had eight rebounds to help the Badgers to a 38-23 advantage on the boards.

Kam Jones had 19 points and Tyler Kolek added 11 for Marquette (6-2).

Chucky Hepburn hit two free throws to put Wisconsin up 46-30 with 14 seconds left in the first half. Jones’ deep 3-pointer from out top made it 46-33 at the half.

Marquette scored nine consecutive points to open the second half, pulling within 46-42 as Wisconsin missed its first three shots after the break and committed three turnovers.

Klesmit, whose season high was 14 points in the 105-76 season-opening win over Arkansas State, had all 21 of his points in the first half to pace Wisconsin to a 46-33 halftime lead.

Klesmit had 15 of Wisconsin’s first 27 points. His 3-pointer from the left top put the Badgers up 27-16 with just over eight minutes left in the half.

Klesmit’s 3-pointer from the left corner pushed the lead to 36-23 with 3:27 remaining.

The Badgers hit 17 of 19 free throws in the first half, along with a 22-10 advantage on the boards and 12-2 edge in second-chance points.

The I-94 rivalry began in 1917 and has been played every season but one since 1958-59. The Badgers now lead the overall series 71-59.

