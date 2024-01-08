memphis-g-caleb-mills-(knee)-to-undergo-season-ending-surgery

Memphis senior guard Caleb Mills will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury to his left knee, Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said Sunday.

Hardaway said Mills will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured patella.

Mills injured the kneecap during Thursday's 78-75 victory over Tulsa.

"We've basically been trying to keep his spirits up, talking to him and checking on him," Tigers guard Jayhlon Young said Sunday. "You just feel kinda depressed for him because his college career is over."

Mills sustained the injury in the first half against Tulsa during a non-contact play.

Mills is averaging 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14 games for the No. 15 Tigers, who beat visiting SMU 62-59 on Sunday. Memphis is 13-2 overall and 2-0 in American Athletic Conference play.

This is Mills' fifth college season after spending two campaigns apiece at Houston and Florida State. He has a 12.2 scoring average in 107 games (66 starts).

--Field Level Media

