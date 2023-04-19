Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant OUT of Game 2 vs LA Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a sore right hand. Watch live on TNT and TNT Overtime.

ByAdam Fratzke
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies in action
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies in action. Photo: Video capture

MEMPHIS — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a sore right hand, the team announced ahead of the game tonight, which starts at 7:30 PM ET and will televised live on TNT Network. Watch live streaming online coverage here as well.

Morant injured his hand in the fourth quarter of Game 1, when he landed awkwardly on his right hand after driving to the basket. He finished the game with 18 points and six rebounds, but the Grizzlies lost to the Lakers 128-112.

An MRI on Monday revealed that Morant has a soft-tissue bruise in his hand. He will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, but it is unlikely he will be able to play in Game 2.

Morant’s absence is a major blow to the Grizzlies. He is their leading scorer and playmaker, and he is averaging 27.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season.

“Obviously, the stuff that he did throughout the day is different than coming in right before the game — doing his warmup and then what he does in the back with our medical team, all the testing he is doing — grip, dribbling, all that stuff,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said.

“It’s just feeling confidence in that right hand. It’s kind of the final tests.”

The Grizzlies will need other players to step up in Morant’s absence, including Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks. They will also need to find a way to slow down the Lakers’ high-powered offense, which was led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Game 1.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night at FedExForum in Memphis.

Avatar

Adam Fratzke, a lover of sports and enjoys playing competitively or just for fun. Fratzke is a former collegiate cross country, who also plays basketball, soccer and football. Great to work alongside.

Similar Posts

|

Live on TNT Overtime: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

ByJeff-Wellin

MIAMI (Sporting Alert) — The following are the starting lineups for the NBA playoff Game 1 clash between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks at AmericanAirlines Arena. Live on TNT Overtime: Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat Defending champion Miami has been picked to sweep their Bucks counterparts in the first and although they respect…

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls on TNT Overtime

ByJeff-Wellin

Chicago, IL (Sporting Alert) — LeBron James and the Miami Heat seek back-to-back wins on Thursday night when they take on the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Watch Live Streaming of Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls on TNT Overtime When: 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, February 21, 2013 Where: United Center, Chicago, Illinois Officials: #42 Eric Lewis,…

|

ESPN, WatchESPN.com: Kevin Garnett out; Miami goes for 23rd straight

ByJeff-Wellin

Boston, Massachusetts (Sporting Alert) — The Boston Celtics are reporting that Kevin Garnett will not feature in tonight’s NBA clash with the on form Miami Heat at TD Garden. Miami Heat (51-14) are on a record break run and will go for its 23rd successive against the Celtics. Watch Live Coverage on ESPN, as well as…

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: James leads with 29pts

Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder: James leads with 29pts

ByKim-Wellington

MIAMI (Sporting Alert) — LeBron James collected 29 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and the Miami Heat held off a very determined Oklahoma City Thunder to come away with 103-97 win in a repeat of last season’s NBA Finals on Tuesday. Miami 103 vs Oklahoma City 97 Date: 5:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 25, 2012 Place: American Airlines Arena, Miami,…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.