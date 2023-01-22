Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch live?

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns preview and how to follow. Can the Grizzlies bounce back or will the Suns hand them back-to-back defeats?

The Memphis Grizzlies are determined to bounce back from their recent setback as they continue their season-high five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at Footprint Center. Check out the latest head-to-head stats

Despite squandering a 13-point lead in the third quarter and seeing their franchise-record-tying 11-game winning streak end with a 122-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, the Grizzlies remain focused on their goal of returning to the win column. Game Time: In Phoenix; Sunday, 8:00 p.m. EST. How To Watch Live Stream and Listen: Bally Sports Southeast/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis

Head coach Taylor Jenkins was disappointed with the team’s performance, stating “Disappointed because we didn’t play to our standard. I don’t care about a streak.” He went on to say “They outcompeted us for 48 minutes. Plain and simple… Terrible effort.”

Ja Morant, the team’s star player, attributed the downfall to giving the Lakers additional looks at the basket, stating: “We gave up too many second-chance points. Just have to win the 50-50 plays. We’ve got a lot of good (things going), but a lot of cleaning up to do.”

Despite the loss, the Grizzlies had solid performances from key players such as Morant, who collected 22 points and 8 assists, and Steven Adams who added 16 points and 17 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season. Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones also contributed with 20 points off the bench. Read more: Report: Memphis Grizzlies 123-116 Orlando Magic

In addition to their strong individual performances, the Grizzlies will need to focus on improving their free-throw shooting, as they made just 26 of 40 attempts during the game for just 65.0% and missed 20 attempts from 3-pointers in the defeat to the LA Lakers.

The Grizzlies have a positive track record against the Suns this season, having won two of the previous three meetings. Morant, who boasts team-leading averages in points (27.2) and assists (7.9), will look to continue his strong performances against Phoenix, having scored 34 points in a 125-108 setback in December and 29 points in a 136-106 victory on Monday.

The Suns, who are currently without key players Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, and Deandre Ayton, will also be looking to build on their recent victory over the Indiana Pacers. Mikal Bridges, who scored 21 points in the most recent meeting with the Grizzlies, will be a player to watch for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies: There have been 101 meetings between these two franchises and the Suns have won 59 games compared to Grizzlies’ 42. As per the points average per game, Memphis is scoring 101.5 each outing and giving up 103.8 to the opponents on the defensive end.