Miami 110 beats Sacramento 107; free video, box score, recap and game stats

MIAMI, FL —— Tyler Herro knocks down the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds remaining in the game and the Miami Heat secured a 110-107 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night (2). The game stats, free video highlights, recap and ESPN box score from the game.

Tyler Herro finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks to lead the way for the Heat (4-5) who was winning back-to-back games at FTX Arena after the 116-109 victory over Golden State on Tuesday night. Read More: Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat hand Warriors 116-109 defeat; Free highlights and stats

Kyle Lowry added 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds and Bam Adebayo ended with 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which shot 49.4% from the field and made 44 shots from 27 assists.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Sacramento. He was supported by Kevin Huerter who also scored 22 points with Malik Monk finishing with 19 and seven assists off the bench for the Kings (2-5) who shot 47.7% from the field.

Miami HEAT 110 BEAT Sacramento KINGS 107

SACRAMENTO (107)

Barnes 4-12 2-2 12, Murray 3-7 0-0 7, Sabonis 8-15 5-7 22, Huerter 9-17 0-0 22, Mitchell 4-9 0-0 9, Holmes 2-2 0-0 4, Lyles 1/3 0-0 3, Davis 0-3 4-4 4, Dellavedova 2-5 0-0 5, Monk 8-13 1-1 19. Totals 41-86 12-14 107.

MIAMI (110)

Martin 3-7 2-2 8, Strus 4-7 0-0 10, Adebayo 9-16 2-2 20, Herro 12-21 0-0 26, Lowry 8-14 4-5 22, Robinson 1-6 1-1 4, Dedmon 4-6 0-0 10, Vincent 3-12 2/3 10. Totals 44-89 11-13 110.

3-Point Goals–Sacramento 13-36 (Huerter 4-9, Barnes 2-5, Monk 2-5, Dellavedova 1-1, Sabonis 1-1, Lyles 1-3, Mitchell 1-4, Murray 1-5, Davis 0-3), Miami 11-34 (Dedmon 2-3, Strus 2-5, Herro 2-6, Lowry 2-7, Vincent 2-7, Robinson 1-5, Martin 0-1). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Sacramento 39 (Sabonis 12), Miami 46 (Herro 12). Assists–Sacramento 29 (Sabonis 8), Miami 27 (Lowry 7). Total Fouls–Sacramento 18, Miami 20. A–19,600 (19,600)