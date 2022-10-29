Miami 14 edges Virginia 12- Free highlights, box score and report: Oct. 29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Miami needed a win on its trip to Virginia on Saturday and the Hurricanes left Scott Stadium with a key ACC conference win after edging the Cavaliers 14-12 in a game that took four overtime to decide. Box Score Here

Backup quarterback and redshirt freshman Jake Garcia’s two-point scoring run in the fourth overtime of the game was the only play of the day to reach the end zone today and it was gladly welcomes for Miami, which improved to 4-4 overall on the season and 2-2 in the ACC. Read ALSO: Final score, free video – No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 13 Penn State, 44-31

Neither Miami nor Virginia scored a touchdown in regulation. With the Hurricanes trailing by 3-points in the fourth quarter, kicker Andres Borregales sent the game to overtime with a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the final quarter.

Virginia and Miami then traded field goals in each of the first two overtimes, while both missed their two-point tries in the third overtime period. But the deciding play came after an incompletion by the Cavaliers saw Garcia rushing around the left side and dove into the end zone for the game-winning score.

Garcia, who started in place of the injured Tyler Van Dyke, who was injured during last week’s loss to Duke, went 15 of 29 on completed passes for 125 yards, while Henry Parrish Jr. rushed 24 times for 113 yards for the Canes.

Star quarterback Brennan Armstrong was 15 of 25 on passes for 208 yards and ran 20 times for an additional 67 yards in the defeat for Virginia.

The Cavaliers (3-5) fell to 1-4 in ACC conference play.