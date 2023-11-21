miami,-boston-college-seeking-to-snap-slumps

Boston College and Miami will look to cap the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season on a high note in their first meeting since 2018 on Friday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

The Eagles (6-5, 3-4) moved from 1-3 to bowl eligible during a five-game winning streak, but last week’s 24-16 setback at Pitt was their second straight loss to a sub-.500 team.

Despite Thomas Castellanos’ 14th touchdown pass and Kye Robichaux’s third 100-yard rushing game this season, coach Jeff Hafley’s team gave up 404 yards, committed two turnovers and settled for field goals on three scoring drives.

Hafley, who called the loss to Pitt “a missed opportunity,” knows that goals remain as the postseason nears.

“There’s a lot to play for,” Hafley said. “We need to improve on a lot of things. We’ve got some new guys who have stepped up and want to get better, and then you get those bowl practices in. We still have a chance to win eight games. There’s a lot of pride in these guys.”

Robichaux returned from an injury against Pitt, but the Eagles remain banged up with several players out for the season.

Miami (6-5, 2-5) is on a three-game skid that began with losses at North Carolina State and Florida State before continuing in a 38-31 Saturday setback to a Louisville team that is bound for the ACC title game.

Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, who has dealt with a leg injury this season, threw for 327 yards and a touchdown while connecting with Xavier Restrepo eight times for a career-high 193 yards.

“He was very determined. It carried over to (the Louisville week),” Miami coach Mario Cristobal said of his quarterback, who did not start the previous game against Florida State. “He was very urgent if you watch the way he was moving around in the pocket. His feet were quick. He’s healthy now, too, almost completely.”

However, the Hurricanes fell just short of the upset after surrendering two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Miami leads the all-time series 24-6, but Boston College has won two of the three matchups between the former Big East rivals since 2011.

