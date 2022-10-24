Miami Dolphins 16 beat Pittsburgh Steelers 10 stats, video highlights

MIAMI GARDENS, FL —— The Miami Dolphins outlasted Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10 in the NFL Sunday Day Night Football game here at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night, October 23. The following are the stats and game-scoring plays on the night. Read More: Latest NFL scores today in Week 7 – Oct. 23

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s return to the starting team was a success for Miami, after he was forced to take some time off due to a concussion. Tagovailoa was 21 of 35 for 261 yards and one touchdown for the Dolphins (4-3) to end a three-game losing streak that started on Sept. 29, when he was concussed in a loss at Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett went 32 of 44 on completed passes for 257 yards with one touchdown, but threw three interceptions in the defeat. The Steelers fell to 2-5 overall on the season and 1-3 on the road.

Miami Dolphins 16 beat Pittsburgh Steelers 10

First Quarter: Miami Dolphins— Raheem Mostert 8 Yd pass from Tua Tagovailoa (Jason Sanders Kick) 9 plays, 71 yards, (4:15) – 10:45.

Miami Dolphins–Jason Sanders 24 Yd Field Goal 8 plays, 59 yards, 3:59 – 5:32.

Miami Dolphins–Jason Sanders 42 Yd Field Goal 7 plays, 30 yards, 2:12 – 2:27.

Second Quarter: Pittsburgh Steelers–Chris Boswell 45 Yd Field Goal 12 plays, 48 yards, 5:43 – 11:44.

Pittsburgh Steelers— George Pickens 7 Yd pass from Kenny Pickett (Chris Boswell Kick) 13 plays, 86 yards, 7:29 – 1:50.

Miami Dolphins–Jason Sanders 47 Yd Field Goal 8 plays, 56 yards, 1:48 – :02.

A–66,224.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Pittsburgh Steelers, Harris 17-65, Pickett 3-20, Warren 2-7, Johnson 1-3. Miami Dolphins, Mostert 16-79, Edmonds 7-17, Tagovailoa 4-15.

PASSING–Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickett 32-44-3-257. Miami, Tagovailoa 21-35-0-261.

RECEIVING–Pittsburgh Steelers, Freiermuth 8-75, Pickens 6-61, Johnson 5-42, Claypool 5-41, Harris 3-15, Warren 2-17, Gentry 2-0, Co.Heyward 1-6. Miami Dolphins, Hill 7-72, Waddle 4-88, Mostert 4-30, Sherfield 3-44, Gesicki 3-27.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–None.

For complete Box Scores and Stats click here