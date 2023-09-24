Miami Dolphins crush Denver Broncos in 70-20 rout: Box score, highlights

The Miami Dolphins unleashed an offensive onslaught that left the Denver Broncos gasping for air, cruising to a 70-20 victory on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (Sept. 24) — The Miami Dolphins delivered a historic performance on Sunday, obliterating the Denver Broncos 70-20 and setting multiple franchise records in the process. – Box Score

Miami Dolphins’ Offensive Juggernaut

Miami’s offense was virtually unstoppable, accumulating 726 total yards. De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert each had career days, scoring four touchdowns apiece.

Achane rushed for 203 yards on 18 carries, while Mostert had 82 yards on 13 touches and added seven receptions for 60 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Near-Record Performance

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was surgical, completing his first 17 pass attempts and falling just one short of matching the franchise record set by Ryan Tannehill in 2015. Tagovailoa finished the day with 309 passing yards and four touchdowns on 23-of-26 attempts.

Tyreek Hill’s Impact

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill also made his presence felt, hauling in nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. His performance was a key factor in Miami’s aerial assault.

Denver Broncos’ Struggles Continue

On the other side, the Broncos continued their dismal start to the season, falling to 0-3. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 23 of 38 passes for 306 yards but threw an interception and only one touchdown. Courtland Sutton was the lone bright spot for Denver, with eight catches for 91 yards and a score.

Miami’s scoring was relentless, with Mostert and Achane each contributing two touchdowns in the first half alone. The Dolphins led 35-13 at halftime and never looked back. Mostert’s pair of third-quarter touchdowns and Achane’s 67-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter put the game well out of reach for Denver.

Even backup quarterback Mike White got in on the action, connecting with Robbie Chosen for a 68-yard touchdown. Marvin Mims Jr. added to the spectacle, returning a kickoff 99 yards for a score.

Denver’s offense was limited to a 12-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Sutton and two field goals from Wil Lutz, highlighting their struggles on both sides of the ball.

Historic Marks

The Dolphins’ 70 points set a new franchise record for most points in a game and came within two points of tying the NFL record of 72, set by Washington in 1966.