Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis

Miami fires offensive coordinator Josh Gattis

15 hours ago

Miami fired offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Friday after one season with the Hurricanes.

Gattis won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach at Michigan in 2021 and was hired by incoming Miami coach Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes were 86th in total offense (averaging 367.1 yards per game) and 97th in scoring (23.6 points).

Miami went 5-7 in Cristobal’s first season as head coach.

The change means Miami will hire a fifth offensive coordinator in the past six seasons.

Gattis, 39, helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten championship and earn a spot in the CFP semifinals.

–Field Level Media

