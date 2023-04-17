miami-g-isaiah-wong-declares-for-nba-draft

Miami G Isaiah Wong declares for NBA draft

Miami leading scorer and ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong declared for the upcoming NBA draft on Monday.

Wong made the announcement in a short video posted to the Hurricanes Twitter account. He had one year of eligibility remaining – the COVID year granted by the NCAA.

Wong, who scored 1,866 points in his four years at Miami, is projected to be a second-round pick in the June draft.

Wong helped lead Miami to the Elite Eight in 2021-22 and the Final Four this past season, when he led the Hurricanes in scoring (16.2 points per game), assists (3.2) and steals (1.4). He shot a career-best 38.4 percent from the 3-point line.

He averaged 14.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in 132 games (112 starts) for the Hurricanes and made All-ACC three times.

