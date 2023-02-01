Miami Heat outlast Cleveland Cavaliers in close battle

The Miami Heat (29-23) faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (31-22) in a closely contested Eastern Conference matchup at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday, January 31. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 23 points and added five assists and three steals to secure a 100-97 victory over the Cavaliers.

Miami had a well-rounded performance, with multiple players contributing to the victory. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Caleb Martin had a work-man-like double-double with 18 points and 10 boards. Tyler Hero rounded out the top scoring for the Heat with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Evan Mobley Leads Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers put up a strong fight at home, with Evan Mobley leading the way with 19 points and seven rebounds. Donovan Mitchell contributed 16 points and nine assists, and Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen also contributed with 16 points and five assists and 14 points and 11 boards, respectively in the loss.

Close Game Goes to the Heat

The game was tightly contested, with the score tied at 79 entering the fourth quarter. The Heat, however, managed to pull away in the final minutes with quick scoring, including a put-back layup from Adebayo, to secure the 100-97 victory.

The Final Score