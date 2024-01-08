deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

Miami lands FCS passing leader Reese Poffenbarger

Reportng - Field Level Media

08/01/2024

miami-lands-fcs-passing-leader-reese-poffenbarger

Miami received a commitment Monday from 2023 FCS passing leader Reese Poffenbarger, ESPN reported.

He led the FCS in passing yards (3,614) and touchdowns (36) in 15 games at Albany, guiding the Great Danes (11-4) to the FCS semifinals.

A former walk-on, Poffenbarger announced on Dec. 20 that he was entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

"Albany will forever have a place in my heart and we did a lot of special things," Poffenbarger told ESPN. "At the end of the day, I thought it was time to move on and put myself in the best position to compete for a national championship and one day play in the NFL."

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Maryland native will join a quarterback competition with Hurricanes sophomore Jacurri Brown and freshman Emory Williams.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Miami lands FCS passing leader Reese Poffenbarger puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.

Reportng - Field Level Media

Field Level Media features breaking news & coverage of 7,000+ annual events from a network of more than 200 professional journalists across North America.

You May Also Like!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Go up