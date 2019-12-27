December 27, 2019
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs football bowl game
Miami Poor In Bowl Games – Shut Out In Independence Bowl

Shreveport, LA, Sporting Alert – Miami’s poor form in recent college football bowl games continue on Boxing Day after they were shut out in a 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

Thursday’s defeat saw Miami becoming the third program in FBS history to combine for 3 or fewer points in bowl games in consecutive seasons.

The Hurricanes, who finished with a 6-7 losing record, joined Alabama (1959-60) and Illinois (1990-91) as the other teams with such an unfortunate record.

Against Wisconsin last season in the Pinstripe Bowl, Miami scored 3 points in a 35-3 defeat.

ESPN’s Stats and Information also revealed that Canes have now been shut out 3 times in its bowl history.

Adding to today’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl shut out, they also failed to score against (14-0 vs Louisiana Tech), in the 1994 Fiesta Bowl (29-0 vs Arizona), and the 26-0 vs Bucknell in the 1935 Orange Bowl.

On a day when both teams struggled to get going on offense, J’Mar Smith went 13 for 28 for 163 yards and a touchdown for Louisiana Tech in today’s Walk-On’s Independence Bowl.

Justin Henderson carried the ball 22 times for 95 yards, while Malik Stanley had three catches for 75 yards for the Bulldogs (10-3) who were recording their first 10 win season.

Miami was losing its third straight game.

