michigan-c-hunter-dickinson-enters-transfer-portal

Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The 7-foot-1 center was a consensus second-team All-American and Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 and is coming off an All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2023.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard had mixed feelings about Dickinson’s decision but recognized his contributions to the program in a statement released Friday night.

“Today is bittersweet,” Howard said. “While Hunter Dickinson’s departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate (him). This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons.

“Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run. These are memories that will last a lifetime. What I love most is he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, twice. That says so much about his character and maturity.

“As much as I tried to instill in him, he was a guide and inspiration for me. We wish Hunter and his family all the best in the future.”

Dickinson averaged 18.5 points and career highs in rebounding (9.0 per game) and blocks (1.8 per game) across 34 starts in 2022-23. He increased his 3-point shooting rate, as well, making 24 of 57 on the year (42.1 percent).

In 94 career games (89 starts), Dickinson averaged 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 blocks per game for the Wolverines. He ranks 12th in Michigan history in career points (1,617) and 10th in career rebounds (787).

Dickinson toyed with entering the NBA draft last year but withdrew his name because he was unlikely to have gone in the first round.

The Alexandria, Va. native is classified as a graduate transfer because he is on track to graduate from Michigan after the summer semester, per ESPN.

–Field Level Media