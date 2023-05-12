michigan-kr-aj-henning-announces-transfer-to-northwestern

AJ Henning, a two-time All-Big Ten return specialist for Michigan, plans to transfer to Northwestern, he announced Thursday on social media.

Henning, who entered the transfer portal last month, moves closer to home. He was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Illinois when he starred for Lincoln-Way East High School in Frankfort, Ill.

He tweeted on Thursday, above a picture of him in a Northwestern uniform, “At the crib with it, let’s work!! @NUFBFamily”

As a junior in 2022, Henning amassed 201 yards and a touchdown on 28 punt returns and 241 yards on 11 kickoff returns. He was selected the Wolverines’ Special Teams Player of the Year, and he was chosen the All-Big Ten second-team return specialist by the media and the coaches.

Henning also made nine catches for 60 yards.

He was chosen the third-team All-Big Ten return man by the coaches and the media in 2021 after he had 14 kickoff returns for 179 yards and a score plus 14 punt returns for 29 yards.

In three seasons at Michigan, he made 15 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Upon entering the transfer portal, Henning wrote on social media, “I would like to thank GOD for the blessings and opportunities bestowed upon me at the University of Michigan! I appreciate Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and his staff for the opportunity to play for this University.”

