MIchigan OL Zak Zinter offers thanks after leg surgery

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter offered a smile and a thumbs-up on social media Sunday after undergoing surgery for a broken tibia and fibula.

Zinter was injured in the third quarter of Michigan’s key 30-24 victory over Ohio State that moved the Wolverines up to No. 2 in the Associated Press rankings.

A preseason first-team All-American, Zinter’s Wolverines teammates were on the field as he was loaded onto a cart and taken off the field following his gruesome injury. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy offered hugs to Zinter’s parents.

When Blake Corum scored on a 22-yard run after Zinter’s injury, he put up six fingers, then five as a tribute to his teammate, who wears No. 65.

“Thanks for having my back boys and finishing strong!” Zinter posted to social media Sunday after his surgery. “I’ll be back better than ever.”

Zinter added that he plans to be in Indianapolis on Saturday for Michigan’s Big Ten Championship Game matchup against Iowa.

