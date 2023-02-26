Wordpress theme seo takipçi satin al passport psd balkon kose takimi lastik patlatan izmir escort
Michigan pulls away from Wisconsin in overtime

Kobe Bufkin scored a career-high 28 points and Michigan collected its third straight victory by defeating Wisconsin 87-79 in overtime at Ann Arbor, Mich., on Sunday afternoon.

Hunter Dickinson supplied 23 points, including a tying 3-pointer in the final second of regulation, and grabbed 10 rebounds. Dug McDaniel had 20 points for Michigan (17-12, 11-7 Big Ten).

Connor Essegian led the Badgers (16-12, 8-10) with 24 points. Max Klesmit had 19 points, Steven Crowl contributed 14 and Tyler Wahl added 10 with 11 rebounds.

Bufkin gave the Wolverines a 76-75 lead on a three-point play with 2:14 remaining in overtime. Dickinson’s basket with 1:42 left made it 78-75.

McDaniel made a basket for a five-point lead and Michigan clinched the win with free throws.

Freshman guard Jett Howard, the Wolverines’ second-leading scorer, missed the game due to an ankle injury. Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn departed early in the second half with a lower-body injury.

Michigan built a 35-27 lead by halftime.

McDaniel made two free throws early in the second half to give the Wolverines a 42-32 lead.

Wisconsin then went on a 9-2 run, capped by a Wahl layup.

Klesmit hit a 3-pointer with 10:34 left to cut Michigan’s lead to 48-46. An Essegian jumper cut the Wolverines’ advantage to 52-51. Crowl then scored in the lane to put the Badgers on top.

From there, neither side had a lead of more than two points until there was less than two minutes remaining.

Essegian’s layup with four minutes left tied the game at 59-apiece. Klesmit gave Wisconsin the lead with a layup but a Dickinson basket tied it again with 2:19 left.

Klesmit came right back with a banked-in 3-pointer. Dickinson hit two free throws and Bufkin nailed a baseline jumper on Michigan’s next possession for a 65-64 lead.

Essegian then scored in the lane with 24 seconds left and Bufkin missed a runner.

Wisconsin’s Kamari McGee made two free throws and Bufkin had a 3-pointer blocked by Klesmit. But Dickinson hit a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass to send it to overtime.

–Field Level Media

