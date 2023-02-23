michigan-rb-blake-corum-to-sit-out-spring-practices

Michigan running back Blake Corum plans to focus on rehabbing his injured knee during spring practice and return for a “full summer cycle” with the Wolverines in early June.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Thursday that Corum is where he needs to be in his recovery from a knee injury that kept him out of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“He will probably be full go sometime around June,” Harbaugh said Thursday.

After rising to Heisman Trophy favorite status in October, Corum was limited late in the season. He weighed the 2023 NFL Draft only briefly due to December knee surgery. He likely would not have been cleared to test and compete in pre-draft workouts.

Corum finished 11th in the nation in rushing with 1,463 yards and fifth with 18 touchdowns without playing in the Big Ten championship game or College Football Playoff semifinal loss to TCU. Corum required left knee surgery to repair an injury he sustained Nov. 19 against Illinois.

The junior attempted to play with a brace against rival Ohio State, but was limited to two carries for six yards.

–Field Level Media