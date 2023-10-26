Michigan State probe finds Mel Tucker sexually harassed activist

Michigan State concluded its investigation into the interactions of Mel Tucker with a female contractor, ruling that the former football coach violated the school’s sexual misconduct policy.

Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and sexual assault prevention activist who was hired by Tucker to speak with his players and then alleged that the coach harassed her, gave a copy of the university’s 73-page report to USA Today on Wednesday.

Tracy said the inappropriate attention was unwanted, but Tucker maintains that the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

The final verdict from the report, according to USA Today: “In sum, considering all available evidence, the Resolution Officer finds, by a preponderance of the evidence, that there is sufficient evidence to conclude that Respondent subjected Claimant to unwelcome conduct.

“When he attempted to meet up with Claimant alone following the Spring Game; and when he non-consensually masturbated and used graphic, sexual language on a phone call with Claimant.”

Tracy told USA Today regarding the school’s findings, “My first reaction was tears of relief.” She added that the reporting procedures were “a nightmare to navigate.”

Michigan State suspended Tucker on Sept. 10 after news of the investigation into sexual harassment was leaked.

He was given notice on Sept. 18 that he would be fired with cause, then had his contract terminated on Sept. 27 for leaving the university “subject to public disrespect and ridicule,” according to the school.

Tucker subsequently announced that he was filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the university.

Tucker can appeal the Wednesday ruling within the next 10 days.

–Field Level Media