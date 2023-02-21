michigan-state-bests-no.-17-indiana-behind-tyson-walker

Tyson Walker had 23 points, including five 3-pointers, as Michigan State defeated No. 17 Indiana 80-65 in East Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday night.

A.J. Hoggard supplied 22 points and five assists and Joey Hauser contributed 10 points and eight rebounds. Malik Hall added 10 points for the Spartans.

Michigan State (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten), which lost to arch-rival Michigan on Saturday, was playing its first home game since a mass shooting on campus on Feb. 13 claimed the lives of three students.

Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7) with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists but also committed seven turnovers. Jalen Hood-Schifino had 16 points for Indiana, and Trey Galloway added 11.

Michigan State outrebounded the Hoosiers 33-24 and had a 17-6 advantage in bench points. The Hoosiers had won nine of their previous 11 contests. The Spartans have won three of their last four.

Walker made four 3-pointers before halftime to give the Spartans a 35-29 lead at the break. Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with nine points.

Indiana scored the first eight points of the game. The Hoosiers’ lead fluctuated between four and nine points until Walker made a 3-pointer, cutting the Hoosiers’ advantage to 24-21. He made another with 3:51 left in the half to tie it.

The Spartans took their first lead at 28-27 on a layup by Jaxon Kohler. Walker drained another trey with 10 seconds left in the half as Michigan State finished the period on an 11-2 run.

The Spartans quickly extended the lead to 44-31 during the first two minutes of the second half on 3-pointers from Jaden Akins, Hauser and Hoggard.

After Indiana pulled within eight points, the Spartans answered with a 6-0 spurt that included four points from Hall.

A 9-0 Hoosiers run that included five points from Jackson-Davis cut Michigan State’s lead to 53-48. The Spartans came right back with an 8-0 outburst, including two baskets from Hoggard.

Indiana was unable to cut its deficit below eight points for the remainder of the game.

