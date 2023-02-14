michigan-state-cancels-athletics-for-48-hours-after-campus-shooting

In the wake of a shooting Monday night on the Michigan State campus that left at least three people dead and five injured, the school announced the cancellation of all campus activities, including athletics, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters just before 12:30 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Michigan State Interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman confirmed that police found and confronted the suspect in an area near the East Lansing, Mich., campus, and that the suspect then shot and killed himself.

Earlier in the evening, Rozman said calls of a shooting first came in at 8:18 p.m. local time, and that shootings took place at two buildings, with victims being found in both. The first shooting was at Berkey Hall, a classroom building, and the second took place at the MSU Union. According to Rozman, two people died in Berkey Hall and the third fatality was at the MSU Union.

Shortly after the shooting, the university posted the following alert at the top of its website:

“MSU Police reports a shooting has occurred at the East Lansing campus. This is an active and ongoing situation. Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight. Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option.”

As Rozman announced the cancellation of on-campus activities, the MSU Police and Public Safety Department tweeted the following message:

“All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow.”

According to the university’s website, more than 50,000 students are enrolled at Michigan State.

The Michigan State home athletic events were scheduled for Wednesday: a men’s tennis match against Drake and a men’s basketball game vs. Minnesota. The Spartans women’s basketball team is scheduled to play at Purdue on Wednesday.

As of Monday night, there was no word on whether the women’s basketball game would be impacted, nor any indication if the men’s basketball game and the men’s tennis match would be rescheduled.

There were no Michigan State athletics events scheduled for Tuesday.

–Field Level Media