michigan-state-scores-late,-hangs-on-to-top-indiana

Katin Houser went 26-of-41 passing for 251 yards and three touchdowns to lead Michigan State to a 24-21 win at Indiana in a Big Ten East contest on Saturday.

Maliq Carr caught eight passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns, and Montorie Foster had seven receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown for Michigan State (4-7, 2-6).

Brendan Sorsby completed 19-of-34 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns for Indiana (3-8, 1-7).

Trailing 21-17 late in the fourth quarter, Michigan State took a 24-21 lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Houser to Carr with 1:19 remaining. The score completed an eight-play, 75-yard drive in 2:47.

Indiana drove to the Michigan State 31-yard line, but a 49-yard field goal attempt by Chris Freeman sailed wide right with two seconds left.

On the prior play, Sorsby was called for intentional grounding, making it a longer try for Freeman.

Indiana took a 21-17 lead with 4:06 remaining on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Sorsby to Trey Walker after driving 75 yards in 11 plays.

With the game tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter, Michigan State took a 17-14 lead with 9:26 remaining on a 43-yard field goal by Jonathan Kim.

Michigan State opened the scoring with 11:09 remaining in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Houser to Carr, which finished off a 9-play, 62-yard drive.

Indiana tied the game at 7-7 with 9:29 left in the second quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Trent Howland, who capped off an 11-play, 88-yard drive.

The Spartans regained the lead at 14-7 with 1:10 left in the second quarter when Houser hit Foster for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

On the first drive of the second half, Indiana drove 75 yards in eight plays and tied the game at 14-14 on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Sorsby to James Bomba.

–Field Level Media