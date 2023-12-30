deneme bonusucasino sitesi1xbet casinoonline poker sitelerirulet sitelerisweet bonanza

Michigan State surges past Indiana State

30/12/2023

Tyson Walker had 22 points and Michigan State stretched its winning streak to four games by pulling away from Indiana State 87-75 on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

Malik Hall supplied 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (8-5). A.J. Hoggard had 17 points and Jaden Akins chipped in 13 for Michigan State.

Isaiah Swope's 26 points led the Sycamores (11-2), who had their 10-game winning streak snapped. Ryan Conwell had 16 points and Jayson Kent added 12.

The Spartans outrebounded the Sycamores 41-27 and outscored them in the paint, 46-20.

Walker scored 10 first-half points as the Spartans took a 44-34 halftime lead. The Sycamores made eight 3-pointers before the break but also committed 11 turnovers, leading to 17 Michigan State points.

The Spartans had a 7-0 spurt midway through the first half to take a 26-17 lead. Hall set up Coen Carr for an alley-oop dunk, then grabbed a loose ball after falling to the floor and tossed it to Walker for a 3-pointer.

A 3-pointer by Swope with 6:47 left in the half cut the Spartans' lead to four. Akins hit a 3-pointer less than a minute later to get the advantage up to nine again.

Walker drained a 3-pointer in the final minute to establish the 10-point lead.

Conwell scored eight points in the first four minutes of the second half as Indiana State pulled within three, 49-46. Swope tied the score with a 3-pointer and the Sycamores took a 54-53 lead on Julian Larry's 3-pointer.

Swope's 3-pointer with 10:38 left gave Indiana State a 59-54 advantage. Michigan State regained the lead, 66-64, on a three-point play from Hoggard.

Indiana State was within a point at 69-68 but the Spartans then went on a 13-2 run.

Hall got it going with a layup. Walker scored Michigan State's next four points and Hall added a jumper, a dunk and two free throws.

--Field Level Media

