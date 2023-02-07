michigan-state-uses-quick-start,-clutch-finish-to-edge-maryland

Michigan State uses quick start, clutch finish to edge Maryland

Joey Hauser scored 20 points and Michigan State snapped Maryland’s four-game winning streak with a 63-58 win in East Lansing, Mich., on Tuesday night.

Tyson Walker contributed 17 points and A.J. Hoggard racked up eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Michigan State (15-9, 7-6 Big Ten), which scored the game’s first 15 points.

Jahmir Young led Maryland (16-8, 7-6) with 17 points and six assists. Hakim Hart had 12 points, Julian Reese added 11 and Donta Scott chipped in 10.

The Spartans led 31-22 at halftime.

Hauser’s three-point play just nine seconds into the game got Michigan State’s 15-0 run started. Walker scored the next five points and Mady Sissoko later finished off the surge with a basket in the lane.

The Spartans only scored one point for the next six-plus minutes. Young scored five straight points to cut Michigan State’s lead to 19-13.

A Reese jumper with just over four minutes left in the first half cut the Spartans’ advantage to five at 24-19. Michigan State then had a 7-0 spurt.

A basket by Hauser just over four minutes into the second half gave Michigan State a 38-26 advantage.

The Terrapins then reeled off a 14-0 run to take their first lead. Young was the catalyst, getting the outburst going with a three-point play before nabbing a steal to set up Hart’s three-point play. Scott had a driving dunk off a Young assist, and Hart made a 3-pointer off another Young feed.

Patrick Emilien finished off the run with two free throws. Malik Hall ended Maryland’s run with a jumper.

Young’s layup with 9:15 left gave the Terrapins a 48-44 lead. The Spartans then responded with an 8-0 spurt, including five points from Walker.

Hart had a dunk with 1:44 left to cut the Spartans’ lead to 59-56. Reese made one of two free throws with 32 seconds remaining.

Hoggard made it 61-57 by making two free throws with 22 seconds left. Young split free throws four seconds later.

Jaden Akins threw home a dunk with four seconds left to clinch the Spartans’ win.

–Field Level Media

michigan-state-uses-quick-start,-clutch-finish-to-edge-maryland

You might be interested in

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags:

0 Shares 2 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap