michigan-sweeps-northwestern-with-second-half-surge

Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points to lead Michigan to a 68-51 road win over Northwestern and a sweep of the season series on Thursday in Evanston, Ill.

Kobe Bufkin had 15 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Joey Baker came off the bench to score 14 points and Terrance Williams II had 10 rebounds for Michigan (12-10, 6-5 Big Ten Conference), which had lost two straight.

Dickinson went 7-of-16 from the field and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Boo Buie had 23 points and eight assists and Chase Audige added 10 points and four steals for Northwestern (15-7, 6-5), which lost its second straight.

Buie went 9-of-19 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Michigan outrebounded Northwestern 41-33, went 7-of-20 from 3-point range and dished out 21 assists on 24 made baskets.

Northwestern shot just 37.5 percent from the field (21-of-56) and went 3-of-19 from 3-point range.

Northwestern held a 29-26 lead with 19:13 remaining in the game, but Michigan took control of the contest after that.

Michigan answered with a 12-0 run to take a 38-29 lead with 15:09 left, and then the Wolverines grew the lead to 44-31 with 13:09 remaining after a 3-pointer by Williams, which put the finishing touches on an 18-2 run.

Michigan continued to grow its lead, going up 55-37 with 8:19 left on a steal and dunk by Bufkin.

The Wolverines led by as many as 19 points at 60-41 following a 3-pointer by Jett Howard with 5:20 remaining, and Northwestern couldn’t put a dent in its deficit from there.

Michigan held an 18-13 lead with 8:05 left in the first half, but Northwestern scored five straight to tie the game with 6:28 to go.

The Wolverines ultimately took a 26-25 lead at the half.

