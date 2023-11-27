Middle Tennessee fires Rick Stockstill after 18 seasons

Middle Tennessee fired football coach Rick Stockstill after 18 seasons on Monday.

The Blue Raiders finished 4-8 this season and were 113-111 in his tenure with 10 bowl appearances (4-6 record).

“This is one of the most difficult days in my tenure, but one I feel is necessary in our aspiration to compete and win championships,” athletic director Chris Massaro said in a news release. “I appreciate everything Rick, his wife Sara, and their family have done the last 18 years for MTSU Athletics, our football program, and, more importantly, our student-athletes. Because of his leadership, our student-athletes have performed at a high level in the classroom, have dedicated time and energy to supporting our community and have given us countless hours of dedication to being successful on the football field. I want to thank Coach Stockstill for his professionalism, character and dedication, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The school said a national search for Stockstill’s replacement will begin immediately.

Stockstill, 65, was hired in December 2005 after working as an assistant coach at South Carolina, East Carolina, Clemson, UCF and Bethune-Cookman.

He was named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2009 and earned the same honor in Conference USA in 2018.

Stockstill’s best season came in 2009 when he guided Middle Tennessee to a 10-3 record and a New Orleans Bowl win. The Blue Raiders were 8-5 with a Hawaii Bowl victory in 2022.

