mike-hollins'-3-tds-power-virginia-past-no.-10-north-carolina

Mike Hollins rushed for three touchdowns as Virginia shocked No. 10 North Carolina 31-27 in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Saturday night.

The unlikely victory for Virginia (2-5, 1-2 ACC) gives the Cavaliers their first conference win since Oct. 20, 2022, when Virginia topped Georgia Tech. It's the first loss of the season for UNC (6-1, 3-1 ACC) and will hinder the Tar Heels' hopes of a College Football Playoff berth.

It is Virginia's first road win over an AP-ranked top 10 opponent in school history.

Hollins rushed for 66 yards on 15 carries and caught one pass. Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett completed 20 of 30 passes for 208 yards and a score. Malik Washington led the Cavaliers with 12 catches for 115 yards.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye completed 24 of 48 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a score. Omarion Hampton rushed for 112 yards on 19 carries.

Virginia took a four-point lead with 8:51 to play when Muskett threw to Washington for a 14-yard touchdown. Minutes later, the Cavaliers were in the red zone again and had the opportunity to take a two-possession lead, but on a third-and-3 carry, Hollins fumbled the ball into the end zone and it rolled out for a touchback.

UNC appeared poised to take the lead back after that turnover -- marching 60 yards in six plays -- but the Tar Heels turned the ball over on downs after their drive stalled at Virginia's 20-yard-line with under four minutes to play.

The Tar Heels got the ball back at their own 25-yard-line with 1:12 to play, but the drive ended with Maye throwing under pressure and being picked off by Virginia's James Jackson.

Virginia held UNC to 4-of-15 on third- and fourth-down conversions. The Cavaliers also won the time-of-possession battle, 37:06 to 22:54.

UNC led by as much as 10 points after Maye's 3-yard touchdown scamper out of a run-pass option early in the third quarter.

--Field Level Media

