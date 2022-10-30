Milwaukee Bucks 123 vs Atlanta Hawks 115 score, stats and free video highlights

MILWAUKEE —— Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 to remain perfect this season. Here are the latest results, ESPN box score, recap, and full free video highlights from YouTube of this game, which took place on Saturday night, October 29. Read More: Sacramento Kings holds off Miami Heat, 119-113; free highlights, box score, recap

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points on 11 of 22 shooting to go with 17 rebounds and Jrue Holiday also scored 34 points on 13 for 22 shots with 12 assists and four steals for the Milwaukee Bucks who responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Brook Lopez made 5 of his 8 shots from 3-pointers to end with 21 points and six rebounds and Jordan Nwora scored 11 off the bench for the Bucks, who shot 48.9% from the field.

Trae Young had 42 points with six rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Atlanta Hawks, who suffered their second defeat of the season and fell to 4-2 overall.

Dejounte Murray scored 21 points, De’Andre Hunter added 14, and Clint Capela scored 11 for the Hawks.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS (123) BEAT ATLANTA HAWKS (115)

ESPN GAME STATS

ATLANTA HAWKS (115)

Collins 2-4 0-2 4, Hunter 4-10 4-4 14, Capela 5-8 1-2 11, Murray 9-19 0-0 21, Young 15-32 7-7 42, Griffin 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Okongwu 3-5 0-0 6, Ju.Holiday 4-5 0-0 10, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 45-94 12-15 115.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS (123)

Allen 1-5 0-0 2, G.Antetokounmpo 11-22 11-19 34, Lopez 8-12 0-0 21, Carter 1-4 0-0 2, Jr.Holiday 13-22 5-7 34, Beauchamp 1-1 0-0 3, Ibaka 1-2 0-0 2, Nwora 3-6 3-3 11, Portis 4-12 0-0 9, Hill 0-1 0-0 0, Matthews 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 45-92 19-29 123.

3-Point Goals–Atlanta Hawks 13-29 (Young 5-10, Murray 3-5, Ju.Holiday 2-3, Hunter 2-4, A.Holiday 1-1, Collins 0-2, Johnson 0-4); Milwaukee Bucks 14-36 (Lopez 5-8, Jr.Holiday 3-7, Nwora 2-4, Beauchamp 1-1, G.Antetokounmpo 1-1, Matthews 1-3, Portis 1-5, Hill 0-1, Ibaka 0-1, Carter 0-2, Allen 0-3). Fouled Out–None; Rebounds–Atlanta Hawks 42 (Capela 10); Milwaukee Bucks 49 (G.Antetokounmpo 17); Assists–Atlanta Hawks 19 (Murray 6); Milwaukee Bucks 24 (Jr.Holiday 12); Total Fouls–Atlanta Hawks 23; Milwaukee Bucks 18. A–17,341 (17,500)