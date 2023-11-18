College Basketball News

Minnesota bounces South Carolina Upstate, 67-53

- by FLM Direct-Baller - Leave a Comment
minnesota-bounces-south-carolina-upstate,-67-53

Dawson Garcia scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Minnesota pulled away for a 67-53 win over visiting South Carolina Upstate on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Joshua Ola-Joseph, Elijah Hawkins and Mike Mitchell Jr. scored nine points apiece for Minnesota (3-1). Pharrel Payne added seven points and four blocked shots off the bench.

Justin Bailey scored 14 points to lead South Carolina Upstate (2-3). Trae Brodnax finished with 13 points and Ahmir Langlais contributed 12.

Minnesota bounced back from a demoralizing defeat two nights earlier when it squandered a 20-point, second-half lead against visiting Missouri.

South Carolina Upstate maintained pressure on Minnesota early in the second half. A layup by Miguel Ayesa cut the Spartans’ deficit to 41-39 with 13:39 to go.

On the next possession, Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to increase Minnesota’s lead to 44-39. Mitchell’s basket started a 16-7 run that put the Golden Gophers on top 57-46, which marked their biggest lead of the game to that point.

The Spartans chipped back within five points of the lead at 57-52 with 4:38 to go. Ayesa made a 3-pointer off an assist from Bailey.

The Golden Gophers closed the game on a 10-1 run to seal the victory. Garcia tallied six straight points with a layup, a free throw and a 3-pointer to finish the scoring.

Minnesota held on to a 31-29 lead at the half.

South Carolina Upstate showed no signs of nervousness in the early going. The Spartans went on an 8-0 run to build a 13-8 lead with 13:37 remaining in the first half.

Bailey made a pair of 3-pointers during the run. Langlais added a layup.

Minnesota still trailed by five points when it went on a 12-2 run to take a 23-18 lead. Cam Christie drained a 3-pointer off an assist from Isaiah Ihnen to finish the run.

Langlais made a jump shot with three seconds left in the half to pull the Spartans within two.

–Field Level Media

Related Posts

northwestern-too-much-for-rhode-island,-72-61

Northwestern too much for Rhode Island, 72-61

no-18-michigan-state-aims-to-ride-defense-in-clash-vs.-alcorn-state

No. 18 Michigan State aims to ride defense in clash vs. Alcorn State

balanced-no-3-arizona-looks-to-stay-undefeated-vs.-ut-arlington

Balanced No. 3 Arizona looks to stay undefeated vs. UT Arlington

About FLM Direct-Baller

Field Level Media was founded by sports media executives with more than 40 years of combined experience working with the most influential media companies in the industry.

View all posts by FLM Direct-Baller →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.