minnesota-illinois-postponed-due-to-covid-protocols

Tuesday’s game between Minnesota and Illinois has been postponed because of COVID health and safety protocols within the Golden Gophers program.

The game was set to be played in Champaign, Ill.

Minnesota said the two teams will work with Big Ten officials to attempt to reschedule the game.

Minnesota next is scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday. The Illini will be at home Saturday against No. 24 Rutgers.

These are the first postponements for either team this season. Last month, Northwestern was forced to postpone two games due to COVID protocols.

