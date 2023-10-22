minnesota-upsets-no.-24-iowa-after-late-td-nullified

Dragan Kesich connected on four field goals and Tyler Nubin and Devon Williams each contributed a sack and forced fumble to help visiting Minnesota edge No. 24 Iowa 12-10 on Saturday in Iowa City.

Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) snapped an eight-game losing streak in the Floyd of Rosedale trophy series in a contest that featured 18 combined punts -- and a would-be punt return touchdown in the final two minutes that was nullified.

Iowa's Cooper DeJean appeared to return a punt 54 yards for a touchdown that would have put the hosts ahead 16-12. DeJean allowed the ball to bounce before receiving the punt near the Minnesota sideline, then made multiple defenders miss before cutting back across the field.

A replay review, however, showed that DeJean waved his left hand, a gesture deemed an invalid fair catch signal. The ball was ruled dead at the spot of recovery, and Minnesota's Justin Walley intercepted Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill three plays later.

Hill rushed for a touchdown late in the second quarter and Drew Stevens connected on a 23-yard field goal for Iowa (6-2, 3-2).

The Golden Gophers outgained the Hawkeyes 239-127. Iowa had just two yards on seven second-half possessions.

Kesich hit from 43, 44 and 28 yards earlier in the game. He kicked a go-ahead 31-yard field goal with 8:33 to play. A 39-yard connection between quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and Daniel Jackson on a deep crossing route set up the score.

Jackson had seven receptions for 101 yards, as Kaliakmanis was 10-for-25 passing for 126 yards. Darius Taylor gained 59 yards on 16 carries.

Hill went 10-for-28 passing for 116 yards and an interception. Diante Vines had three catches for 62 yards for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa took a 10-3 lead into halftime. Hill capped a six-play, 46-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 49 seconds left in the second quarter. Minnesota committed four penalties on the possession.

Hawkeyes linebacker Karson Sharar was ejected for targeting moments later. Officials ruled that Sharar led with the crown of his helmet when he tackled Golden Gophers kick returner Quentin Redding.

--Field Level Media

Si quieres conocer otros artículos parecidos a Minnesota upsets No. 24 Iowa after late TD nullified puedes visitar la categoría College Football News.