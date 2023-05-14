miss.-state-adds-3-point-threat-andrew-taylor

After being literally the worst 3-point shooting team in college basketball last season, Mississippi State added a sharpshooter from the transfer portal over the weekend when former Marshall guard Andrew Taylor announced he will become a Bulldog.

Taylor, who scored 20.2 points a game last season, was a first-team all-Sun Belt selection at Marshall. His 36.4-percent shooting from 3-point range was better than any Mississippi State player, as the Bulldogs ranked 352nd in the country, making just 26.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-3 Taylor had been lightly recruited out of Corbin, Kentucky, but after four seasons as a starter at Marshall he drew much more interest nationally and, according to CBS Sports, he was sought by Kentucky and Indiana, among others.

Taylor’s scoring average increased each season with the Thundering Herd, from 10.1 to 12.0 to 14.2 points a game entering the 2022-23 season when his 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists helped Marshall to a 24-8 season.

Mississippi State, 21-13 last season, made just 178 of 669 3-point attempts, and fell to Pittsburgh in the First Four play-in round of the NCAA Tournament. In that 60-59 defeat, the Bulldogs made just six of 23 3-pointers, including 1-for-8 in the second half when the game was in the balance.

